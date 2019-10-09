<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Alex Iwobi has revealed that it was ‘chaotic’ trying to sign the dotted lines for Everton on deadline day while on vacation in Dubai.

Iwobi joined the Toffees from Arsenal for £40m following Nicolas Pepe’s £72m arrival from Ligue 1 club, Lille.

“Everything was getting sent to my hotel,” he told The Times.

“I had to sign stuff by scan and sent it back. It was crazy.

“The people in the hotel had no idea of what was happening, they recognised me as an Arsenal player and they were saying, ‘how’s Arsenal, How’s everything going there.”

Iwobi has made six Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season, bagging two goals.