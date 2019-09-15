Alex Iwobi will make his third Everton start in Sunday’s English Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Iwobi got a goal in his second start – (a home debut) as Marco Silva’s men held their nerve to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 a fortnight ago.

Against the Cherries, he has made his way into the starting XI as Everton chase their first away win in the English top-flight this term.

They are eighth in the log with seven points after four outings, and a home tie against Sheffield United await them after this fixture against Eddie Howe’s team.

The former Arsenal man was first handed a starter’s role in the Toffees’ 4-2 triumph over Lincoln City in the League Cup, three weeks after completing a £40 million move to Goodison Park.

Iwobi is yet to play a full 90 minutes since he moved to Goodison Park from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

