<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alex Iwobi has revealed that working together as a team can prove to be the greatest asset for the Super Eagles going to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which begins on Friday in Egypt.

Iwobi said in an interview that not relying on one player has helped the squad since Gernot Rohr took charge of the team, a situation which saw Nigeria qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup as well as the 2019 AFCON.

”Even though we have stars we do work hard as a team, we don’t rely on one person. We have so many players, we attack as a team and defend as a whole team.

”Collective performance, that’s what we focus on and that’s what brought us where we are and why we’ve been doing well recently.”

Iwobi also suggested that the captain of the team, Mikel Obi will likely be deployed as a central midfielder at Africa’s flagship tournament.

Rohr has been trying out different formations in the training sessions and gave a hint at what his starting line-up against Burundi could be in the friendly matches against Zimbabwe and Senegal.

Both Iwobi and Mikel lined up in midfield in both matches with the Gunners’ star deployed in a more advanced position and the Super Eagles’ captain playing centrally.

”It’s great to have Mikel back, with so much experience and what he has done for the country, what he did for Chelsea, especially to have him in the base of midfield,” Iwobi disclosed in the interview with Eagles Media team.

”To have him there, he’s always talking to me, tries to help me with my game because the conditions in Europe and Africa are different. He is always there to help me and guide me when I’m playing.”