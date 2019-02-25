



Arsenal manager Unai Emery says he hopes Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi can shake off the injury he sustained against Southampton to be fit for Wednesday’s premier league match with Bournemouth.

The forward was involved in the Gunners 2-0 win over the relegation-battling Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and created his team second goal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan before picking the injury.

However, Emery is hoping the Arsenal Academy graduate can recover in time for team’s trip to the Vitality Stadium against Eddie Howe side on Wednesday.

”I hope it’s only a knock, nothing more important. I hope he can play Wednesday,” said Emery to reporters at the post-match press conference.

”Lichtsteiner has back pain, but I hope he can be okay for Wednesday, Maitland-Niles as well.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replaced the young Nigerian in the 74th minute following a challenge by a Southampton player.

Alexander Lacazzette scored the opening goal for the Gunners as they moved to the fourth position on the log following Manchester United 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford.