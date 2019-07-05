<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Alex Iwobi says the defeat to Madagascar in their last group game will spur the team to do well when they take on Cameroon on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr’s charges will take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in one of the Round of 16 games at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday. The kick-off is 5pm Nigerian time.

The former champions fell to a 2-0 defeat against the Barea of Madagascar last Sunday and not many people have given them chance to beat the Indomitable Lions on Saturday.

“Of course, Nigeria have a chance against Cameroon. Even though we had a defeat in the last game, it would give us a bit of humility and it would give us the hunger to go into the next game,” Iwobi stated in a short video interview on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

The Arsenal star also believes the team have done well so far in the competition despite their struggles.

“I believe we have done well. It’s not easy,” Iwobi added.

“Burundi and Madagascar – first time in the competition and they showed why they should be here. No game was easy, but we were able to qualify. That’s the main thing.”