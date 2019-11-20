<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi has finally react to his first goal for Nigeria in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Arsenal man scored his first ever goal in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier when he brought Nigeria level against Lesotho in Maseru last Sunday.

Before the encounter with the Crocodiles on Sunday, Iwobi had fail to score in any of his AFCONQ matches against Egypt (2), South Africa (2), Libya (2), Seychelles and Benin.

The player however finally took to his social media to celebrate his maiden AFCON qualifiers goal.

”Good Start To The AFCON Qualifiers , Pleased To Grab A Goal Too As A Bonus”. Iwobi posted on Twitter.

Iwobi alongside with Samuel Chuckwueze and Victor Osimhen got Nigeria’s four goals on the night.