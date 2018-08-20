Nigerian attacker Alex Iwobi has called on Arsenal to keep faith with new manager Unai Emery after their weekend defeat to Chelsea.

The Gunners suffered a second successive loss at the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season when they were beaten 3-2 by the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Despite the result, Arsenal showed far promise in this match compared to their opening defeat to Manchester City.

Emery’s side fought back from being two goals down to hold their London rivals 2-2 for much of the second half – with Iwobi netting the second goal – before Marcos Alonso secured a narrow win late in the game for Chelsea.

Arsenal’s defensive fragility remains a problem, the Nigerian international admitted after the match: “We started shaky, I don’t know, maybe we didn’t know what to do,” said Iwobi.

“But we picked ourselves up and got going. Unfortunately we weren’t able to take all our chances.”

Despite their worst start to a season since 1992, Iwobi insists Arsenal’s players are enjoying life under Arsene Wenger’s successor and are prepared to fight for him.

“We were on a high,” Iwobi said in regards to Emery’s half-time team talk, when the score was locked at 2-2.

“The message was to keep it going, keep our head and don’t lose ourselves. We fought hard for him.

“We enjoy training, everyone is buying into his ideas. It all takes time, a new manager, a new system and the fans and players know that.”