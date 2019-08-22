<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton manager Marco Silva says Alex Iwobi is now in a better physical shape but adds he will make a decision on whether the Nigeria international is ready to make his debut for the club on Friday.

Iwobi penned a five-year contract with the Toffees on summer transfer deadline day, ending his over his two decades stint with boyhood club, Arsenal.

The winger only started training with his Everton teammates last week and made the bench in Everton’a 1-0 home win against Watford at the Goodison Park last Saturday.

Quizzed about Iwobi’s availability for the Everton’s Premier League away fixture at Aston Villa tomorrow (Friday), Silva says it’s up to him [the manager] to make a decision.

“It’s only Alex Iwobi’s second week of training and we have to take care. He’s getting better and if I decide, he’ll be ready to help,” Silva told a press conference on Thursday.

“We have to take care of the situation giving him enough time to get fitter.”