Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has boasted that his best is yet to come following superlative display in their 3- win over Brentford on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Shortly after the tie, the 22-year old star took to twitter saying; “Spot me if you can. Good result tonight! Bring on the next round love to all the fans. #WeAreTheArsenal.”

The tweet which received over 5,000 likes and 500 retweets from his social media followers, saw him receiving accolades from his taming fans.

Iwobi, a nephew to soccer legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has scored nine goals in 68 matches since he joined the North London club in 2015.

Iwobi and his Nigerian counterpart, Isaac Success, may likely lock horns as Arsenal battles Watford on Saturday in a Premier League tie.

Watford are currently on 13 points, while Arsenal currently maintains 6th position on the EPL log with 12 points