Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was left on the bench by Marco Silva on Saturday as Everton defeated Watford 1-0 at the Goodison Park.

The winger was a deadline-day signing from Arsenal for £34m earlier this month, becoming Nigeria’s most expensive player, but was not included in the squad for last weekend’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Iwobi was again not deemed fit enough to make his first Premier League start on Saturday for the Toffees as the coach opted for the front quartet of Richarlison de Andrade, Bernard Duarte, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to lead the attack as Everton got their first win of the season.

Silva had earlier hinted in his pre-match conference that he may leave out Iwobi from the game against Watford due to fitness.

Iwobi will have to wait for the club’s next match against newly promoted Aston Villa on Friday at the Villa Park to make his debut.