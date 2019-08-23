<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alex Iwobi is starting on bench as Everton take on Aston Villa on Friday’s Premier League fixture.

The 23-year-old is in contention to make his bow for the Merseyside outfit since his £40 million move from Arsenal on the transfer deadline day.

He was an unused substitute last Saturday as Marco Silva’s men edged Watford 1-0 in their second Premier League outing of the season.

Iwobi joins Theo Walcott, Tom Davies, fellow summer signings Moise Kean and Djibril Sidibe on the bench.

Everton are ninth in the Premier League table with four points after two matches.