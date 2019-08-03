<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi may not be available for Arsenal’s final pre-season match against Barcelona this Sunday.

Iwobi has not featured in the Gunners six pre-season matches having been excused as a result of participating at

the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

FIFA recommendations allow players to take a three-week break after featuring in a major tournament.

There are reports that Iwobi is expected to report to the club’s London Colney camp next week before their opening premier league match against Newcastle on August 11.

Last season was regarded as Iwobi’s best in an Arsenal colour making 51 appearances in all competitions.