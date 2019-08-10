<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Alex Iwobi has penned an emotional farewell message to Arsenal fans after leaving the club he supported as a kid, later played for, and now looking forward to a fresh challenge at Everton.

The Nigeria international ended his 17-year sojourn with Arsenal by penning a five-year deal reportedly worth £40m on transfer deadline day.

Iwobi who will wear his favourite number 17 at Everton, thanked Arsene Wenger who handed him his debut at Arsenal, current boss, Unai Emery, his former teammates and fans for their support during his time with the Gunners.

“I grew up dreaming of playing for Arsenal following in the footsteps of some of my heroes. I’m so proud to say that at 23, I have achieved one of my dreams. From playing in Arsenal kids to 149 senior appearances. It was an honour to play for the club I supported as a boy,” writes Iwobi.

“I have enjoyed every minute of it. So many people to thank. Far too many individual names to mention but I thank you all. So many great moments, from scoring my first goal at the Emirates to scoring my last in Baku, you have all played a big part in my 17 fantastic years.

“Special thanks to the fans, my teamamates, the support staff, my coaches, Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery who put faith in me and gave me the opportunity to grow as a player and a man. Big love to a special club. Arsenal will forever be in my heart.💟 #Gunners#Big 17.”

Iwobi also expresses his delight at joining Everton and believe the time is right for a new challenge.

“Really happy to be an Everton player. The time is right for a new challenge, after speaking with the manager and key people at the club, I’m super excited about this new chapter in my life.

“I can’t wait to get started. I look forward to being a part of history of this great club. Let’s go💪#NaijaBoyisHere.”