Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi has commended Unai Emery for having faith in him.

The Nigeria international has enjoyed increased playing time under the Spainard since his arrival last season.

Iwobi who had his fears with Emery in charge has made 50 appearances across all competitions with four goals to his name this season.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be like when he came,” Iwobi told Evening Standard.

“I can’t lie, it was a bit weird [at first] because I grew into the system playing under Arsene Wenger and that is all I have known.

“But when he did come — I came late to pre-season as I was at the World Cup — he spoke to me and said what ideas he had for me.

“I have bought into them and I’ve played in a lot of matches and he has shown a lot of faith in me. I thank him for that.

“Especially at a young age, to be involved in as many games makes me proud, but I have still got a long way to go and I am sure he has a lot more years at the club as well.

“You can see everyone is fighting, not just for us, but for him. He has a good chemistry with the players and you can see that in his time here.

“To get us to a final, he has had the right tactics and the right players at the right time. We will do our best to win the final for him as well.”

Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger at the helm of the London club following the Frenchman’s departure at the end of the 2017-18 season.

He led the Gunners, to the fifth position on the Premier League table and will be playing in the Europa League final next Wednesday against Chelsea.