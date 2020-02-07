<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian Everton forward Alex Iwobi has revealed he didn’t buy into idea of joining the Toffees from arsenal last summer.

Iwobi suprised many people when he made the jump from London based Arsenal to the Mersyside outfit in a deal that could rise to €40 million later in future.

The 23-year-old who made his long awaited return from injury in the 3-2 come-back win over Watford at the Vicarage road.

The Nigerian star has now told the Club’s official website that he’s now loving life at the club.

“This is a whole different game for me, the Evertonians here, not just the players but the fans and staff. Everyone wants to give 100 percent,” Iwobi told the official club website.





“I am enjoying that side of the game. It has made me a new man in that sense. I wasn’t particularly like that [before coming to Everton] but I have had to buy into it and show more hunger when I am playing and towards the fans. It is good for me.

“Here, I have to focus tactically when we do not have the ball. I have to track back a bit more, carry out more defensive duties. No matter who I play for, I give 100 percent. Everton are making me do that and I am enjoying it.

Iwobi has played 17 games for Everton this season will hope to get another chance when they Crystal Palace this weekend.