Alex Iwobi wants to convert his robust performance in Everton’s Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday into a productive run in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Traditionally a forward, Iwobi responded to being recalled in a wing-back role with a substantial contribution to the victory at Craven Cottage which reversed Everton’s recent fortunes.

Manager Ancelotti’s side will aim to repeat that success when enterprising Leeds United come to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi’s start at the weekend was his second in the league this season – and 39th appearance in all competitions since joining from Arsenal in August last year.

His direct burst launched the move for Everton’s second goal but the 24-year-old wants to improve on his tangible output of three goals and three assists for the Club.

“I am an attack-minded player, so I need goals and assists,” said Iwobi.

“But I found myself in a new role and was able to drive the team forward.

“I wasn’t able to get an assist but I did provide a few crosses.

“Playing wing-back means being involved in both sides of the game and it is something I have to adapt to.

“It was only one game but I enjoyed it and, hopefully, I can produce more good performances and create more chances for my teammates.

“I am fit enough to suit the role, so it wasn’t too demanding in that respect.

“If I play there again, I will know what to do and how much work needs to go in.”

Everton are sixth heading into this weekend’s fixtures and looking up the table again with only four points separating manager Ancelotti’s team from league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.





Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice in the win at Fulham to move to 10 for the season and claim the outright lead in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot, while there was a return for Richarlison following the Brazilian’s three-match ban.

Iwobi, then, is confident Everton boast the firepower to hurt any opponent but accepts it will take more than his team’s attacking might to defeat Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have scored 14 times in nine matches and won twice away from home – against Sheffield United and Aston Villa – after returning to the Premier League this season following a 16-year exile.

They drew 0-0 at home against Arsenal last week but rained an extraordinary 25 attempts on the Gunners’ goal.

Leeds have taken 130 shots this season, the second highest tally in the division.

“Leeds are playing very well and every time I see them, their opponents seem to be struggling,” said Iwobi.

“No one has an easy game against them.

“They could have won against Arsenal.

“They will always create chances and are a tough opponent to break down, so we know what to expect.

“They treat every opponent the same, they respect and analyse each team, but their work ethic is the same whoever they play against.

“We are going to use the win against Fulham as motivation and, hopefully, defend better in our next games.

“With players like Dom and James Rodriguez and Richarlison, we are always confident of scoring goals.

“Richi provides an extra goal threat and it is great to have him back

“And, as teammates, we all saw how hard Dom was working in training even before he was getting the goals.

“He does a lot for the team, not just with the ball but off the ball as well.

“It was a matter of time before the goals started coming and now they are, everyone [outside the Club] appreciates him more.”