Legendary Italian striker Alessandro Del Piero has hinted that Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City for Juventus in the summer.

Del Piero who won the Champions League and eight Serie A titles with Juventus, said City’s European ban has pushed Guardiola closer to the Etihad exit.

He reckons that after winning titles in Spain, Germany and England, Guardiola’s next destination is Italy.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s 20th Laureus Sports Awards, Del Piero said: “Pep has won in Spain, Germany and England – and if we follow that path then I think that maybe it’s his destiny to go to Juve.

“Pep has won everywhere he has been – apart from in Italy. Even when he played with Brescia he didn’t win a lot.

“In Italy we are following what is happening at City because there are already rumours saying that the coach and many players will leave the club.

“When that kind of quality comes onto the market then the whole of football is thinking that they can steal something. There were a lot of rumours in the summer that Pep was coming to Juve – and that talk is still happening.





“If you ask me about my feelings – I would love to see Pep in Italy.

“But I don’t think Noel Gallagher will be happy with my words! Noel is a great guy and his club has one of the best coaches in the history of football, so of course he wants him to stay at City.”

Guardiola has told City that he will honour the final season of his contract – even if the Premier League champions fail to get the ban overturned on appeal.

But Dutch and AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit believes the former Barcelona coach may have a change of heart.

“I know Pep – and I think he will be minded to go to Juventus. Whether it’s the right thing is another question. I can’t speak for him, but he wants to play Champions League and that’s where Pep belongs.

“I feel for the City fans, I feel for the players, and I also saw that they might even strip them of the 2014 title. But if you’ve done it, the rules are the rules and that has to count for everybody.”