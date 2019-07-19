<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Midfielder Alberto Soro will join Real Madrid imminently, according to Real Zaragoza president Christian Lapetra.

It has been reported Soro will sign for Madrid in a €2.5 million deal that could rise to around €5m, before returning to Zaragoza on loan.

Lapetra said on Friday he expected the transfer to be formally announced “in a matter of hours”.

“As president, I have to sign off on the sale and I want to announce Soro will join Real Madrid in a matter of hours,” he said, as reported by AS.

“All that remains is to sign a deal that is already done.”

The 20-year-old made 29 appearances in a breakout season in the Segunda Division last term, scoring twice.

The former Spain U18 international signed an extension with Zaragoza through 2022 last fall, but his standout campaign has earned him a move to Madrid.

The left-footed player, who can operate either centrally or in wide midfield, had also previously been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Udinese have confirmed the signing of Real Madrid striker Cristo Gonzalez on a five-year deal.

⚽️ Cristo Gonzalez è dell'@Udinese_1896! Il giocatore spagnolo 🇪🇸, proveniente dal @realmadrid, ha firmato con i bianconeri per 5 anni.

👉 https://t.co/ISnuKIXO1t #bienvenidogonzalez pic.twitter.com/EF50W8dDRk — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) July 19, 2019

The 21-year-old scored 21 goals for Madrid’s Castilla side last season and also made four appearances for Madrid’s senior side, scoring once in the Copa del Rey.