Villarreal left-back Alberto Moreno says Samuel Chukwueze reminds him of his former Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane.

Moreno, 27, linked up with Villarreal at the start of the campaign after spending five seasons with Liverpool, three of them with Mane.

“Chukwueze is very good. I followed him last year because I had him in the Comunio (football manager) and he gave me many points,” Moreno told AS.

“That’s why I started following him again. He is a super incisive player, fast, you don’t know where he is going to go out, and he is very strong, precise in his play. He has everything.

“He reminds me a lot of Sadio Mane. I have seen them both in training and I can tell you that he reminds me a lot of him.”

Chukwueze has scored seven goals and recorded four assists in 41 games since breaking to Villarreal’s first team last season.