Shanghai Shenhua forward Odion Ighalo who only lasted 12 minutes on the pitch before he was stretched off in last Friday’s Chinese Super League match against Tianjin Teda would return to the pitch in two weeks time, the club has revealed.

According to reports the injury sustained by Ighalo was not too serious to keep him away for a long time.

This is a relief to Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr that his marksman would be fit before camp opens next month for the Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

Ighalo who was replaced by Wu Yizhen is now expected to miss matches against Shandong Luneng and Dalian Yifang.

The 29-year-old forward has been in fantastic form this season, scoring seven goals in nine league appearances.

He is currently the third highest goal scorer in the league behind Graziano Pelle and Eran Zahavi who have eight goals each.

He ended the 2019 AFCON qualifiers as top top scorer with seven goals.