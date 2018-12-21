On hearing the inevitable enquiry about Mesut Ozil’s exclusion from the matchday squad after the League Cup quarter-final with Tottenham on Wednesday night, Unai Emery shifted uncomfortably in his seat as he began to mumble something about concentrating on the next game.

This is clearly a tricky subject for the Arsenal manager, who is understandably reluctant to lay all his cards on the table.

Emery might not see Ozil as part of his plans but he doesn’t need to be shouting that fact from the rooftops. He might be hoping, after all, to sell the German in January, or at least loan him out to lighten the wage bill and get someone else in.

Because of that, Emery doesn’t need to be devaluing the player to potential suitors by listing his shortcomings, of which there are clearly many in the Spaniard’s eyes. That could make it even harder than it already will be to shift Arsenal’s highest earner.

For now, Emery must try to swerve the constant questioning, hoping a solution can be found in the transfer window.

It’s difficult to pinpoint a specific moment when Emery decided the 30-year-old wasn’t for him. If there was one, it might have come in training when the languid playmaker didn’t or couldn’t conform to Emery’s energetic style.

On the other hand, I think back to the 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace when Ozil launched into a strop on being substituted. Such a show of public dissent wouldn’t have gone down well at all with a new manager flexing his muscles.

More recently, Ozil’s failure to affect the game when coming off the bench at Southampton might have been the last straw.