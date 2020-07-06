



Newcastle United legend, Alan Shearer, has said he can see a lot of himself in Manchester United whiz Mason Greenwood.

Shearer wrote for The Sun: “He can hit it with his left and hit it with his right equally well and there’s no nonsense, he just wants to shoot.

“He actually reminds me of what I used to do, shifting the ball on to the right foot before getting as much power as possible behind the shot.





“If he keeps going at this rate, he could emerge as a world star in the coming years.

“In January, I tipped Greenwood as a wildcard for the Euros when they were due to take place this summer.

“And now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is ready to play for England.

“The postponement of Euro 2020 for a year could actually be a blessing for Greenwood and I’m sure Gareth Southgate will be watching closely.

“I would not be surprised if he gets a call-up later this year.”