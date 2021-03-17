



Legendary England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer included hat-trick hero Kelechi Iheanacho in his Premier League Team of the Week.

Shearer’s Team of the Week was published on the Premier League’s official website.

Iheanacho netted his first ever hat-trick in Leicester City’s 5-0 win against Sheffield United at the weekend.

It was his fifth goal in his last three games and has now scored six goals in 16 league appearances.

Among other players who made the list alongside Iheanacho are Chelsea goalkeeper Edourd Mendy, Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw and Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur.





And in Shearer’s Team of the Week, which is in a 3-4-3 formation, Iheanacho leads the three-man forward.

And commenting on the Nigerian, the Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/1995 season, wrote: ”A hat-trick and a superb performance. The Nigerian is really thriving alongside Vardy up front.”

Iheanacho will hope to bring his impressive scoring form to the Super Eagles when they take on Benin Republic and Lesotho in this month’s AFCON qualifiers.