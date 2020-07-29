



Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back, Alan Hutton, admits he was “stunned” when Rangers announced the signing of Leon Balogun on a free transfer after his exit from Wigan Athletic.

Rangers confirmed last week that the 32-year-old had put pen to paper on a one-year deal, while the club holds an optional clause to keep him for a further year at Ibrox.

Hutton admits that the 31-cap Nigeria international might not be a regular for Steven Gerrard but insists he will still be a valuable member of the squad.

Hutton told Football Insider: "I was kind of stunned when I saw it, I looked on my phone and then bang, signing, it kind of came out of nowhere.





“We spoke about them wanting the fourth centre-half, I think it was a priority to bring someone in. He’s 32 now, he’s experienced and I know he’s not played so much in the last few years, but he’s an international player who’s played abroad – he knows the game.

“I think he will be more of a backup option but a good option to have.”

Balogun played 11 times in the Championship for Wigan last season, having joined the Latics from Brighton back in January.

He played eight times in the Premier League with the Seagulls, while he also featured in 75 Bundesliga games during his time at Mainz, Werder Bremen and Hannover 96.