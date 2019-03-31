<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria Professional Football League leading scorer, Mfon Udoh, has recovered in time from the injury he had recently to make the squad for today’s NPFL Matchday 13 tie against El Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri.

The Promise Keepers left Uyo on Friday from where they made a short trip to Port Harcourt for their flight to Abuja before continuing on their journey to Maiduguri and Udoh, Etiboy Akpan and Ndifreke Effiong were among the players that embarked on the journey and it is a welcome relief for Akwa United.

Udoh was substituted in their last home game with Heartland for Cyril Olisema who later went ahead to score the match-winning penalty kick and the striker missed some days of training ahead of the preparation for the game with El Kanemi Warriors before he was passed fit few days ago.

The Media Officer of Akwa United, Mfon Patrick told newsmen that the striker was able to complete their last three sessions before their departure for the game with El Kanemi Warriors.

“Mfon is ready and has fully recovered from the knock he had against Heartland,” Patrick told SportingLife.

“He is on the trip to Maiduguri with us and we are confident that we are going to return against El Kanemi Warriors with a positive result because it is our determination to hold on to the top of the league table beyond this weekend. Mfon and our players in the Super Eagles and Under 23 camp are also with us on the trip.”

Udoh is the leading scorer in the top-flight with eight goals from 12 games ahead of Usman Musa of Gombe United who is on six goals.

Akwa United are on top of the NPFL Group B with 22 points from 12 games and they are up against El Kanemi Warriors who are smarting from their last away win against Gombe United and are only in the second spot in the league table by goals difference below the Promise Keepers.