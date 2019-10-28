<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Golden Eaglets handler John Obuh has been unveiled as the new head coach of Akwa United.

The Former Kwara United tactician was unveiled by the promise keepers this Monday alongside his assistant Duke Udi.

He will be in charge for the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League season as the Akwa Ibom state owned club set sight on returning to the continent.

Obuh led Nigeria to a second place finish when the country hosted the FIFA U- 17 World Cup in 2009.

He has also managed the country’s U-20 side, the Flying Eagles in the past.

The Promise Keepers will look to win their first NPFL title in the 2019/2020 campaign.