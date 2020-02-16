<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akwa United picked up their fourth away win in the NPFL following Sunday’s 2-1 win over Rangers Int’l FC in Enugu.

Ndifreke Effiong grabbed his 9th goal of the league season to fire his side into the lead on the 13th minute.

The hosts responded in the second half, after Kenechukwu Agu (55′) scored from close range.

With the game nearing the closing stages forward Akarandut Orok produced the tie breaker and his 6th goal in 11 league appearances for the club.

It was the only victory by an away side in the league on the matchday and Rivers United picked up a point on the road against Kwara United.





However, there was some troubling news in Umuahia where the derby match between Abia Warriors and Enyimba was abandoned in first-half after a pitch invasion eventually led to a fracas.

The scoreline was goalless before trouble ensued inside the grounds.

According to reports, several persons were injured including the Chairman of Enyimba, Felix Anyansi.

Full-time Results of Matchday 20

Abia Warriors 0-0 Enyimba (Abandoned)

Rangers 1-2 Akwa United

FC Ifeanyiubah 3-1 Sunshine Stars

Heartland 5-0 Adamawa United

Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM FC

Kwara United 1-1 Rivers United

Plateau United 2-0 Dakkada

Wikki Tourists 4-0 Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United 1-0 Jigawa GS

Warri Wolves 2-0 Katsina United