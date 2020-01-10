<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akwa United striker Orok Akarandut has stated that the Nigerian topflight league has witnessed remarkable improvement lately but still wants the league organizers to do more especially in the area of Live broadcast to better project the players in the Nigerian Professional football league.

Akarandut who returned to the NPFL after a 10 year sojourn in North Africa and Asia told newsmen that things have really changed in the league compared to his early days in the league but stressed that Live broadcast will go a long way to position the league and the players who are supposed to be the products of the league.





“Honestly then and now things have really improved and one thing I still want to ask the LMC to look into is the live beam of matches because this will really help to sell the Nigerian players because an agent can just seat down somewhere and just watch the league and spot talent and then asks for the players, so it will be a lot more easier for us to make it out there.”