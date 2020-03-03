<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akwa United striker Ndifreke Effiong has been nominated for the February League Blogger Award for the best player in the month of February.

The Chan Eagles forward who has scored ten league goals this season for the promise keepers will slug it out with Plateau United Goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie, Chukwuemeka Obioma of Heartland FC and Enyimba forward Stanley Dimgba.





Ndifreke’s goals in the month of February was vital to their rise in the league and he will face stiff competition from Anozie who went through the whole month without conceding a goal.

The Dream Team VII invitee has kept a total number of seven clean sheets for the league leaders this season.

Meanwhile, in the coaching category, Abdul Maikaba of Plateau United, Gbenga Ogunbote of Lobi Stars, Akwa United’s Kennedy Boboye and Bala Nkiyu of Nasarawa United are the nominees for the best coach for months of February.