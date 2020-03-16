<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Akwa United defenders Olisah Ndah says couples of missed and questionable officiating are the factors that cost the promise Keepers all important three points against Katsina United.

The Kennedy Boboye’s side played out a 1-1 draw against the struggling Katsina United in their week 24 Nigeria professional football league clash on Sunday.

Joint league leading scorer Effiong Ndifreke put the Promise Keepers ahead in the first half, but the home side who have lost their last two games fought back and equalised later in the second half.





However both side failed to get the all important second goal and eventually settled for a point each.

Ndah however told newsmen in an interview that his team suffered under the hot weather and failed to hit top gear despite creating numerous chances.

The National U-23 defender added the his side also paid for some questionable decisions from the officials.

“The game was good, but we missed some chances in the first half that could have sealed the game for us.”

“It wasn’t an easy match at all, couple with the weather factor and some funny officiating, But we give thanks to God for the away point” he said.