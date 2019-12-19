<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Akwa United handler John Obuh has set his sights on a quick return to coaching after a poor outing with his former side.

Obuh, 59, left his post as manager of the Uyo-based side on Monday, citing indiscipline and insubordination by some players of the club as the reasons behind his decision.

The former Golden Eaglets coach is eager to get back to management, adding that coaching is what he loves doing.

“I am not disturbed by the manner of my exit. In short, I don’t want to entertain unnecessary comments and distractions,” he said.

“I have left Akwa United and that is just it, nothing to add to it.

“However, I am eager to return to management, hopefully very soon. I won’t be sleeping at home doing nothing, no, I will return to what I love doing, which is coaching.”

“I intend to get another job with a top NPFL side where I can showcase my managerial qualities,” he added.