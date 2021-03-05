



Akwa United goalkeeper Jean Efala has been named in Cameroon’s squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Cape Verde and Rwanda.

Efala, 28, has been one of the key performers for the Promise Keepers in the Nigeria Professional League this season.

The experienced goalie linked up with Akwa United from Colombe Sport in 2019.





The former Coton Sport star has made five appearances for the Indomitable Lions.

He received his first international call-up against Tanzania on February 6, 2013.

Cameroon play away to Cape Verde on March 22, before they return home to face Rwanda in the final qualifying match..

Antonio Oliveira’s men top Group F with 10 points from four games.