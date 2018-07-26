Akwa United defender Ariwachukwu Emmanuel is hoping the 2018 Nigerian Professional Football League resumes in earnest as training daily is becoming boring without any competitive match.

The League Management Company (LMC) on the 16th of July announced an indefinite suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which was earlier scheduled to resume from the World Cup break on Wednesday, July 18.

“The one and only good news I want to hear right now is NPFL kickoff date. Training without league games makes jack a dull boy,” Emmanuel tweeted on his Twitter handle, @ariwa_ace15.

Akwa United are second in the NPFL table with 41 points from a possible 72.

The letter informed all 20 NPFL clubs of the decision attributing the suspension of the league to the prevailing adverse circumstances in the administration of football in the country.

The letter signed by the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, further explained to the clubs that a major partner with whom negotiation had been concluded and approved at the last annual general meeting of the LMC in Port Harcourt on May 28, 2018 has requested for the suspension of the execution of the contract as a result of the on-going challenges in national football administration.