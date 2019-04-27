<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United are back in contention in the Akwa Ibom State Football Association Cup after they won their protest against debutants Algon Boys.

Algon Boys defeated Akwa United 3-1 in the quarter-final match on Friday, but the non-league side have, however, been kicked out of the competition following a protest filed by the Promise Keepers on the eligibility of goalkeeper Imo Emmanuel.

Imo is said to be a bonafide player of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, and has been training with the club since October 2018 though he has not played any official game for them.

“Imo Emmanuel is a promising young goalkeeper who was snapped up by the technical crew of Akwa United seven months ago during a local tournament but despite never playing a match for the Promise Keepers, he has been on the club’s payroll and has also been training with the club since October 2018.” the club said in a statement released to the press.

With the FA verdict, Akwa United are through to the semi-finals and will be up against Palm Tigers on Saturday at the Nest of champions, Uyo.

Many fans have expressed displeasure on how Akwa United handled the situation, as the two-time Federation Cup champions have now been handed another chance to make it to the national finals.