Head Coach of Akwa United John Obuh has said that his team “won’t be complacent when they square up against Abia Warriors in their first home match of the new NPFL season.”

“We hope to have the best possible start especially as we will be playing at home. Our fans and supporters deserve good result. Victory on Thursday will set us on the right track to achieving our target” Obuh told the club’s official website.

The Promise Keepers began their 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League campaign with a 1-1 draw away from home on Matchday 1 against Warri Wolves, while Abia Warriors kick started their season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Katsina United.

Coach John Obuh will take charge of his new team for the first time in front of their fans when they engage familiar foes Abia Warriors on matchday 2 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Thursday.

The two sides last met in the penultimate week of the 2018/2019 abridged league season in Uyo. Goals from Aniefiok Godspower and Ocheme Edoh cancelled out Abia Warriors’ early lead in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

With the arrival of 15 new players, coupled with the core of the team from last season, the Promise Keepers will be aiming for a good outing against their neighbors.

Both teams have met eleven times in the NPFL in which the Promise Keepers recorded two victories, six draws and three defeats. The last four meetings ended in stalemate.

Speaking ahead of the game, Coach Obuh said ” This is a new NPFL season and we cannot afford to depend on past records and statistics. We have a match to play, we have prepared very well for it, and I can assure our fans that we will not underrate our opponents and we will not leave any stone unturned.

“My players are ready to play, they are fully aware of how the three points will help our course this season, we believe that we will get it right on Thursday. All we need is the support of our fans” Coach Obuh revealed.

Last Season’s joint top scorer Mfon Udoh who opened his goal account this season in a 1-1 draw in Warri said he is optimistic that his team will claim victory against their Matchday 2 opponents.

“The season has started and we have to hit the ground running on Thursday. We are happy with the point we got in Warri but it’s time we go for all three points at home. We have some of the best players in this league in our team and that is an added advantage to us. We are determined to win trophies this season and we have to go into every match with a positive mindset” the striker concluded.

Coach John Obuh has a robust squad to choose from for the crucial match and a big win will move them to 3rd position on the log.