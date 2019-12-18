<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Akwa United boss John Obuh is adamant that the players gave him maximum respect while in charge of the club.

Obuh resigned his appointment as the head of the Promise Keepers’ technical crew on Monday following the dismal start into the 2019/2020 Nigerian professional football league season.

Obuh oversaw just a win in a eight league matches while in charge of the team, and star attacker Effiong Ndifreke sparked rumor that the players are not happy under his tutelage when he demonstrated unpleasant behavior after he was substituted against MFM.

Shortly before his resignation, Obuh, however, reiterated that he has the respect of the players, but admitted indiscipline is one of the problems that affected the team.

Akwa United had since replaced the former Golden Eaglets coach with one time NPFL winner Kennedy Boboye.