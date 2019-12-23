<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United continued their resurgence in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with another victory over debutant Dakkada FC in the matchday 10 clash on Sunday.

The derby clash which was played at the Nest of Champions Stadium Uyo saw Coach Kennedy Boboye tutored side snatch a 1-0 win over their local rival.

Akarandut Orok 17th minute goal was all the Promise Keepers needed to secure three points at stake to give them back-to-back victories under new manager, Boboye who replaced, John Obuh, who resigned due to poor run of results.

In Jos, Plateau United got a late winner over Warri Wolves through Uche Onwuasoanya’s 90th minute goal to maintain top spot on the log.

Kano Pillars also left it late to seal a much needed victory over FC IfenyiUbah at the Sani Abacha Stadium. Mustapha Musa prodded home from close range to give Pillars the win and maintain their five-match unbeaten run.

Rivers United beat Sunshine Stars 2-1 in Port Harcourt while Lobi Stars defeated Katsina United 1-0 in Makurdi. The game between Wikki Tourists and Abia warriors ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa United recorded their first win of the season in 10 matches following a 1-0 victory over Heartland FC at the Lafia Township Stadium.

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC thrashed Adamawa United 2-0 at the Agege Stadium, Lagos while Kwara United spanked 10-man Rangers United 1-0 at Ilorin Township Stadium.

Obinna Eleje was shown a straight red card for head-butting an opponent.

Earlier on Saturday, former league champions, Enyimba FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Jigawa Golden Stars at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.