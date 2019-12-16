<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United have confirmed the appointment of for Remo Stars Boss Kennedy Boboye as the club’s new coach following the departure of former Coach John Sam Obuh.

Boboye takes the reins at Godswill Akpabio Stadium after John Obuh resigned on Monday following a terrible start to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The former Sunshine Stars, Abia Warriors and Plateau United boss becomes the fourth permanent handler of the Promise Keepers in less than three years.

Akwa is the fifth club of Boboye’s coaching career and has had spells at Sunshine Stars and Abia Warriors as well as Plateau United, where he led them to win the league diadem in 2017.