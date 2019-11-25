<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newly promoted side Akwa Starlets defeated Rangers international of Enugu in one of the matchday five of 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season played at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Sunday.

The result was a huge shock to the lovers of the game in the country as the Flying Antelopes continued their dismal form into the new season.

Femi Ajayi gave the boys from Uyo lead in the 18th minutes of the encounter, before George Isaac doubled the lead a minute into the half time break.

Rangers international came all out in the second half in search for a miracle, but the away side held on for their first away win of the season.

Rangers has failed to picked a point in their last three league game , while the Akwa Starlets secured their second win of the season.