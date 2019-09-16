Akwa Starlets have been crowned Champions of the 2018/19 Nigeria National League (NNL) season after dispatching Adamawa United 2-0 in the final game of the Super 4 Playoff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.
Akwa Starlets were gifted the opener when Daniel Nwashi turned the ball into his own net and a Utibe Arit header in the 70th minute to seal victory.
The four teams (Akwa Starlets, Adamawa United, Warri Wolves and Jigawa Golden Stars) will compete in the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
