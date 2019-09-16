<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa Starlets have been crowned Champions of the 2018/19 Nigeria National League (NNL) season after dispatching Adamawa United 2-0 in the final game of the Super 4 Playoff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium.

Akwa Starlets were gifted the opener when Daniel Nwashi turned the ball into his own net and a Utibe Arit header in the 70th minute to seal victory.

The four teams (Akwa Starlets, Adamawa United, Warri Wolves and Jigawa Golden Stars) will compete in the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).