The Coach of FRSC FC of Abuja, Akinade Onigbinde, on Monday said that today’s football had grown above big names of players or countries.

Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that big names were no longer an intimidating factor to decide victory in matches.

He noted that countries like Argentina with big names like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero etc., had been dwarfed by lowly-rated countries in the ongoing World Cup.

“Football is fast going scientific to a level that big players or nations are even struggling to win a match.

“Unlike before, countries with big players used to cow others, but today almost every nation is good,” Onigbinde said, expressing satisfaction with the development.

While noting that it had made football more interesting, he urged nations like Iran to improve on their game and added that no nation was an underdog in football.

According to him, the ongoing World Cup in Russia is a good testimony of the progress so far made in global football.

Onigbinde explained the inability of some big countries to live up to expectation was a pointer to the fact achievements in football nowadays was due to hard work which was the only key to success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some big countries like Argentina have failed to live up to expectations.

Argentina played 1-1 with Iceland in their opening match and lost 3-0 to Croatia in the second match and will taken on Nigeria later on Monday.