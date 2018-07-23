Akeem Latifu has said Sogndal are very much on course to win promotion back to the Norwegian top flight after they went eight games unbeaten.

On Sunday, Sogndal beat Hammarksmeratene 1-0 to stay on track for a quick return to the top league.

Ex-Aalesund defender Latifu was in action for Sogndal, who remain second on the league table with 32 points in 16 games.

“Our promotion target is on course,” he said.

“Everyone in the team is working hard and we are in good form which is exciting, we have been unbeaten in the last eight games.

“It was an open game (on Sunday) that any of the sides could have won. It was a tough game because they are a tough team too.”

His compatriot Abubakar Aliyu, who previously played for Nasarawa United, was in action for Hamarkameratene.