Akwa United striker Orok Akarandut has revealed that there is big worry in the camp of the Promise Keepers after faltering at home last time out only to rescue a point against Warri Wolves with a last gasp strike to pick a point in a game that ended 1-1.

Akarandut speaking in a chat with newsmen revealed that a bit of hard luck has been responsible for their plight which has seen them gone on a run of 4 draws in 5 games.





Akarandut however added afterward that it was still good to have earned a point at home on Sunday after been so close to a 1-0 defeat.

“It is really highly worrisome the management, the players, the coaches we do everything in training. The management do everything within their reach and the coaches too.

We play well but let the ball just enter the net and get the three points is the problem but to God be the glory, it is better to share the points than to lose the three points.”