Akwa United forward Akarandut Orok has expressed delight at scoring the goal that earned his side a 2-1 win over Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium Enugu on Sunday.

Akarandut speaking with newsmen described the goal as a very important one that will surely boost the team’s morale and confidence that the can achieve whatever they set out to achieve in the business end of the league.





“The goal is extra important, it’s a morale booster for us and a make believe that we can do it all by our way especially as the second round commences because this is the business end of the league.

“So I really thank God for the goal, I thank God for the victory.”