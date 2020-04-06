<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Former Nigeria international Ajibade Babalade says the coronavirus pandemic could affect the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The continental tournament is set to be played in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6.

The 2021 AFCON qualifiers which were scheduled to be played last month were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Babalade, who was part of Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad at the 1992 AFCON finals, shared his thoughts to newsmen.

“The postponement was for the good of all because the Coronavirus pandemic is everywhere in the world,” Babalade said.





“It will affect other teams in our group not only the Super Eagles. It is indeed affecting every team in the world you know.

“The expectation is that this disease will peak before the proposed September for the qualifiers to start again,” the former Sturm Graz defender continued.

“There have been only two group matches so far and should medical experts not give the all clear, this might even affect the AFCON starting in January of 2021 but I really hope not,”

Nigeria are sitting at the top of their qualifying group, Group L having accumulated six points from two matches.