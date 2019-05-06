<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain may be targeting Ajax standout Donny van de Beek but Ronald de Boer has advised the midfielder not to move there.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of Europe’s elite this season with his performances on the Amsterdam side’s run to the Champions League semi-final.

PSG are among the teams who are interested in snapping him up as they plot changes to their midfield next season.

However, Ajax legend De Boer believes it would be an unwise decision and called upon Van de Beek to join Bayern Munich instead.

“Donny is a sensational player and I wouldn’t want to see him go to PSG,” the current Ajax Under-19 boss told Fox Sports.

“They are nothing but a team of individual stars. That wouldn’t be the best option for him.

“A big club like Bayern Munich would be much better suited for Donny.”

Ajax are already losing one key midfielder this summer with Frenkie de Jong having agreed a deal to join Barcelona.