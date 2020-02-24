<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ajax star, Hakim Ziyech, has now signed a five-year deal with Chelsea.

The Blues triggered a £37 million release clause in the Moroccan’s contract and on Sunday evening, they announced personal terms have been agreed.

Frank Lampard is already working on his squad ahead of next season, with the likes of Pedro and Willian expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

“I am delighted and proud to have signed for such a huge club as Chelsea.

“I am looking forward to next season and hope we can achieve great things together,” Ziyech told the club website.





Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia, added: “We are delighted Hakim will be joining us in the summer, having been a key target of the club’s in this last window.

“We wish Hakim and Ajax all the best for the rest of the season and look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.”

Ziyech becomes Lampard’s first signing since their transfer ban was lifted.

The 26-year-old has played 18 times in the Eredivisie this season, scoring six goals and laying on 13 assists.