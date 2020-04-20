<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona’s hopes of landing Ajax goalkeeper André Onana have been dealt a blow with the news that the Dutch club are refusing to budge on their €40m asking price.

The Covid-19 pandemic is set to have a dramatic effect on the transfer market, but Ajax director of football Marc Overmars is digging his heels in over Onana.

According to Sport, Chelsea have already stepped back from negotiations after their intention to include Kepa in the deal was knocked back.

With Barça being extremely cash-strapped at the moment, it is unlikely they will have the financial resources to meet Ajax’s valuation in a straight money transaction.





The Catalans are currently in negotiations with first-choice stopper Marc-André ter Stegen to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

The Blaugrana view the Cameroon international as the ideal back up to the German, with current number two Neto linked with a possible return to Valencia.

Barça were hoping to sweeten the deal for Ajax by offering some youth players in part exchange.

Riqui Puig and Álex Collado were touted as possible makeweights.

However, with Ajax in no mood to compromise at the moment, it seems that both the La Liga leaders and Chelsea will be forced to hope for a change of mind from the Amsterdam club.