Football

Ajax player dies in car accident

23 seconds ago
Agency
Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax have announced that their youth player Noah Gesser has died following a car accident on Friday evening.

Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax have announced that their youth player Noah Gesser has died following a car accident on Friday evening.

The 16-year-old had been with Ajax since 2018 and was due to be part of the U-17 set up for the forthcoming campaign.

A minute’s silence will be held in tribute to Gesser in practice matches involving Ajax 1 and Young Ajax on Saturday.

In a statement released on their official website, the football club said: “Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away.

“The 16-year-old youth player died in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

“At the practice matches of Ajax 1 and Young Ajax this afternoon, the terrible qnews will be discussed. A minute of silence is held before the matches start and the Ajax players wear mourning bands. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.

“Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes the loved ones all the strength in coping with this immeasurable loss.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories