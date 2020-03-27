<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ajax are considering summer move fro Nigerian forward Chidera Ejuke to transfer window as a replacement for Chelsea bound star Hakim Ziyech.

The 27-year-old Morocco international is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge after the end of the current season, while Brazilan ace David Neres attracting huge interest from Premier League and Spanish clubs.

However, Ajax director of football Marc Overmars is looking for new wingers from Eredivisie to replace Ziyech and Neres in the summer.

According to Soccer News making reference to Het Parool, Ejuke has been identified as a possible reinforcement along with Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis.





“Because this year there is actually no player who provides more individual spectacle in the premier league than dribble king Ejuke,” the Amsterdam newspaper wrote.

“Of course, the adventurousness in the game of the 22-year-old Nigerian can at times be described by football clichés as ‘capricious’ or ‘with blinkers on’.

“But in year one at sc Heerenveen, Ejuke also often shows that he is more than an enchanting dribble artist. Just ask the Ajax defense”.

Ejuke, who has scored nine goals in the league this term, is under contract with Heerenveen until the end of the 2022-2023 season.